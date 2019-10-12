Swami Ram Swarup, Yogacharya

It is a bitter truth that no one can live without desire. There are two kinds of desires- pious and impious. Remember, Vedas inspire to maintain pious desires only. See Yajurved mantra 3/27 inspires to pray-

Oh! God, May I attain all the pious matters, which are desirable and beneficial to me.

Mantra adds- May my desire for the said beneficial matters always remain.

Therefore, all the human-beings should always desire for the said beneficial worldly matters according to Vedas. To obtain the said matters, everybody must pray and worship God along with hard efforts to obtain the same. Because Rigved mantra 1/10/5 states that prayer will ever go in vain if we donot work hard accordingly.

On the other hand, everybody must not indulge in illusion and impious conduct as only pious desires generate pious deeds, to attain salvation. God preaches in Yajurved mantra 7/48, that in this universe, the human-beings are free to do pious or impious deeds but the result thereof in the shape of happiness and sorrows respectively is awarded by God (Bhagwad Geeta shlok 2/47 also refers). Therefore, it shows that pious desires are the base to make happy life and bright future.

When based on pious desires, all the happiness from worldly matters, divine pleasure, salvation etc. are blessed only by God to us therefore every Rishi-Muni and religious persons had/have the best pious desire to worship to realize God while discharging their respective moral duties.

So, desire being natural phenomenon, we should consider Samved mantra 721 which preaches that Oh! God learned are always desirous of you and not sleeping. Infact they attain extreme divine pleasure without any laziness.

So, for a person, who right from beginning of childhood follows vedic path, is hard worker and attains good society, he only becomes capable to desire God and thereby he attains the extreme divine pleasure/salvation while discharging all his moral duties. Infact, this is the main motto of the human-life.

We must also remember Atharvaved mantra 9/2/19- Oh! aspirant, you desire for God Who is first and foremost, He is the greatest and worshippable.

Amongst innumerable desires, what a wonderful desire of a Rishi is mentioned in Taiteeriyopnishad that Oh! Almighty God, By Your Grace, Protection and Help, we protect each other; we while living together affectionately make the best use of worldly articles unitedly. Under Your power may Our knowledge/learning increase and enlighten the world.

Oh! God shower grace on us so that we may not hate anyone.

If we follow the above preaching in our daily lives then all our personal and national problems will end. Infact Vedas are the only treasure of knowledge to adopt, as was adopted by Sri Ram, Sri Krishna Maharaj, Rishi-Munis, Kings and the public of previous yugas. On the contrary, it is sad that people of nowadays are not listening to Vedas and hence the problem. If we follow the preach of Yajurved mantra 40/1 that God being omnipresent is watching our each movement, then sure we will be Beware of having impious desires and further committing sins.

Mantra also preaches that whatever is being seen in this universe, consisting of non-alive (earth, moon, sun, air and each matter of universe) and alive world (alive unlimited souls having bodies of living-beings); all that has been pervaded by Almighty God. It means, He resides therein. Therefore, duly detaching our chitta from the world, we must experience the pleasure of utilizing the worldly matters by following Vedas. The wealth/assets have never become anybody’s property permanently. Therefore mantra preaches not to be greedy, idea being that one should never be desirous of impious deeds like grabbing other person’s wealth etc. unjustifiably.

Vedic knowledge also enlightens us as to how to live long, happy life. For example- Yajurved mantra 40/2 speaks that all human-beings, in this world, while doing pious deeds preached in Vedas, i.e. worshipping and discharging one’s moral duties should desire to live for hundred years happily. In the mantra, the meaning of pious deeds, is the deeds preached in Vedas and those deeds which are against the Vedas are sins.

Rishi Kannad also briefs the meaning of dharma i.e. pious deeds in his Vaisheshik Shastra sutra 1/2 that dharma is those vedic pious deeds, by doing which, we get all pious comforts and pleasure in the present as well as in next birth. Thus, we would not be entangled in sins and would get the result of enhancing vedic education, life span and divine qualities.

This is the way to overcome tensions, problems, destruction of sorrows and blind faith etc. Otherwise, we will become habitual of following falsehood, corruption, injustice, promoting caste-system, bonded labour, injustice to women and committing thousands of other types of sins. Then where would peace exist?

Infact it is the mercy of God on us that He showers the eternal knowledge of Vedas for our benefit. Vedas being eternal Indian culture, should be followed and promoted because there is no other way to leave sins and illusion.