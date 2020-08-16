Physically handicapped man shot dead by gunmen in Pulwama

Srinagar : A physically challenged person was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in south Kashmir district of Pulwama late Saturday night, official sources said on Sunday.

They said a group of unidentified gunmen entered the house of Azad Ahmad Dar at Kangan in Pulwama late last night and dragged him out of his room.

Later gunmen shot at and critically wounded Azad, they said adding he was immediately rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Security forces and police immediately launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the entire area but the militants had managed to escape under the cover of darkness. The search operation was later called off.

Azad, a physically challenged has married to a girl from Bihar and has 10-year-old daughter.

Though it was not immediately clear why Azad was shot dead by gunmen, police has registered a case and started an investigation.

Three militants, including a top commander, were killed in an encounter by security forces in the same area about two months ago. (Agencies)