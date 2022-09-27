PHE workers’ protest dharna, indefinite strike enter 97th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: The PHE workers and daily wagers’ protest dharna and strike continued on the 97th consecutive day today outside the office of Chief Engineer, PHE / Jal Shakti department Jammu and other Divisional and Sub-Divisional headquarters.

Jal Shakti workers are on strike since June 22, 2022 and demanding release of their pending wages and regularization of their services. Despite several rounds of talks with higher authorities in the Department, their issues could not be resolved in after three months by the Lt Governor’s Administration.

A large number of PHE workers from various Divisions and Sub- Divisions in Jammu district, assembled outside the office of Chief Engineer PHE Jammu, at BC Road, under the banner of PHE United Front and held strong protest demonstration. They were shouting slogans in support of their demands and also against LG’s Administration, BJP and other higher authorities in the J&K UT. Many of them were carrying banners and placards in their hands depicting slogans.

The employees representatives including- Ravi Hans, Navdeep Singh, Hoshiar Singh, Rajinder Singh, ML Sharma and others said that in the past they had called off their strike merely on assurances several times but nothing happened till date. Therefore, they have now decided not to call off strike until an order from the Government is issued. They decided to continue their strike for indefinite period.

Today was the 97th day of the strike, under the banner of PHE Employees United Front (Jammu province). The daily rated and consolidated workers of the PHE/ Jal Shakti department are on strike since June 22. These helpless workers are demanding regularization, enhancement of Minimum Wages as per Central norms in J&K UT and release of pending wages of 70 months of PHE workers.

Similar protest dharnas are being held at Rajouri, Poonch, Akhnoor, Kathua, Samba, Udhampur , Doda, Reasi and others Sub Divisions.