Ensure free movement of fruit laden trucks: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr Farooq Abdullah today said that the present dispensation has miserably failed in ensuring hassle- free movement of fruit laden truck on the Jammu- Srinagar highway saying such actions will have devastating, crippling effect on J&K’s economy.

This he said while interacting with the delegation that had called on him at his residence in Srinagar. The visiting delegation apprised the party president about the plethora of issues concerning them. Dr Farooq carefully heard issues raised by the delegation members and assured them that he will air their woes at all appropriate levels.

The incumbent administration has so far failed to augment efforts of fruit growers by failing to provide them requisite logistic support, the halting of the fresh fruit laden trucks from Kashmir to different parts of the country is a point in case, he said.

“Our horticulturalists, small scale traders and our artisans all are suffering at the same time. It seems that the government has so far failed to understand the demands and requirements of people of J&K otherwise, they would have ensured that such vital sectors of our economy do not suffer this way,” he said.

“Far from pulling JK from the great depression it finds itself in, the policies pursued by the incumbent JK administration have further compounded the woes of our people,” he further added.