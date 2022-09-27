Sat inaugurates Raman Enterprises

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: Former Minister and Ex MLA Jammu West, Sat Sharma (CA) inaugurated the newly opened Raman Enterprises, a hardware and paint store at New Rehari area of Ward 8.

District president, BJP Munish Khajuria, State secretaries, Veenu Khanna and Ayodhya Gupta, owner of store Raman Sharma, Mandal presidents, Keshav Chopra and Ravish Mengi, district general secretary, Ajay Manhas, corporators, Dr Akshay Sharma, Suneet Raina, Dinesh Gupta and others also accompanied the BJP leader during the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma congratulated the owner for the venture and said that it will cater to the needs of thousands of inhabitants living in the area and adjoining areas as well. He said that the store has a lot of variety including every type of hardware and various brands of paints. Sharma said that by following in the footsteps of PM Narendra Modi, the owner chose to become self-reliant (Aatm Nirbhar) and moreover he has also provided jobs to two people which will also benefit the same number of families as well, he added. He also stated that people across J&K are becoming Job providers instead of Job seekers and stated that such a thing will also help in boosting our economy, he added.

Jaideep Sambyal, Asha Gupta, Radha Sharma, Suresh Salgotra, Naveen Sharma, Anupam Gupta, Rohit Gupta, Puneet Chawla, Gurbaksh Singh, Ashok Salgotra and several others were also present.