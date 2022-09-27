Dheeraj discusses modalities for implementation of NUDM in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 27: Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta today held a meeting to look into the modalities for implementation of National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM) all across the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of J&K here.

The meeting was attended by the officers from JMC/SMC, Smart City Mission Srinagar/Jammu, LCMA, Urban Local Bodies, Housing Board and UEED. Jammu based officers participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

On the occasion, the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) also made a presentation describing its roadmap for implementation and possible rollout of online delivery of Municipal Services in all the ULBs of the UT.

The Principal Secretary impressed upon the NIUA representatives to see that it provides J&K end to end digital solution for all its services. He asked them to put before the department all the best models implemented elsewhere so that the effective one is customized for meeting our requirements.

He maintained that the department has nearly 22 online services provided to the public and the current initiative is to upgrade and integrate all the services provided by the department throughout J&K.

He enjoined upon them to give the department the structure for a PMU within 15 days for better monitoring of the prestigious project. He asked them to suggest the ways and means for long term sustainability of this programme.

The meeting discussed at length the components of National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM). It also delved upon J&K’s E-governance roadmap. The meeting also asked for suggestions from different stakeholders and their incorporation as per their merit and advantages.

The points that came under discussion in the meeting includes institutional Structure – J&K Urban Digital Mission on lines of IKM, Kerala/UP (SUDM), appointment of dedicated Senior Nodal officer to drive the urban e-Governance, Self-sustaining financial model on lines of IKM, Kerala, High-level committee for urban services reforms and implementation monitoring, setting up of Project Management Unit – structure, role &fund requirement, adoption of futuristic micro-services-based IT platform (UPYOG), finalizing of timelines for implementation of the project besides customization etc.

Later, an MoU signing ceremony was also held with NIUA by the department for the rolling out various municipal services in the ULBs of J&K under National Urban Digital Mission.