PHE employees protest

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 22: Employees of Public Health and Engineering Department (PHE) today held a protest in support of their demands including regularization of services and release of pending wages.

Under the banner of PHE Joint Employees’ Association scores of casual workers and daily wagers assembled at Press Enclave and raised their demands. The protestors were holding placards and banners reading: “regularize our services”, “release our pending wages”, and “amend SRO 520”.

While speaking to the reporters, Sajad Ahmad Parray, Chairman of the association said they were protesting to remind the Government of its promises, “Four months back the Government formed a committee to solve our issues but it is yet to submit its report. They were supposed to submit it in one week,” he said, adding that if the government fails to submit the report in one we would launch statewide protests.

The protesting employees threatened to boycott services if their demands are not fulfilled. “We are also a part of the society and we don’t want the people to suffer but the Government’s behavior towards us is compelling us to take this extreme step, which will ultimately lead the common people to suffer on daily basis,” a protestor said.

They further said that if their demands are not fulfilled in one week, they will again protest on 25th July and that would be very severe and large scale.