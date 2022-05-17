PHDCCI delegation calls on Div Com

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 17: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) Jammu Chapter delegation led by its chairman, Rahul Sahai met Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu here today.

Sahai briefed Kumar about various issues which can stimulate economy of Jammu, He referred to tapping religious tourists potential for overall growth of Jammu province which includes early completion of projects like – Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Temple, Veda Pathshala in Sidhra, promotion of Beating the Retreat ceremony at Suchetgarh Border, Hop On Hop Off Busses in Jammu City for Sight Seeing of City Temples / Bahu Fort / Golf Course, Gharana Wet Land, Suchetgarh Border Beating retreat, early completion of Jamboo Zoo with Restaurants , Lake in Tawi in line with Sabarmati with boating facilities, Mubarak Mandi and its promotion as an Heritage, Parmandal as a day trip destination and promoting Gupt Ganga in line with Haridwar, Golf Tourism by promoting Golf Tournaments through out the country and overseas. maintaining Jammu Tawi Golf Course as per national standards , Membership rates to be affordable for all, Developing Sanasar Golf Course, Balidan Stump as an tourist destination with evening timings with Light and Sound shows, better accommodation and roads to Tourist destinations like Patnitop, Sanasar, Mansar, Surinsar, Kishtwar, Bhaderwah, Bani, Sarthal, Basohli, Man Talai, Latti, Dudu- Basantgarh, Pancheri, Rajouri, Developing new tourist destinations like Bani , Basoli ,Dudu Basant garh , Sudh Mahadev etc. for Jammu Region, Introducing Radio Taxi services for local residents and tourists , creation of cycling track along canal on Jammu- Akhnoor highway and Canal from Railway Station to Channi Himmat.

The team also suggested some points which could generate revenue for government like, ease of doing business in JDA which could result in more and more sale purchase of JDA properties, free hold rights to Colonies of Trikuta Nagar , Transport Nagar and other JDA colonies , resolving Issue of construction near Army walls , resolving Gair Mumkin Khads for sale purchase of land which could ultimately benefit economy.

They sensatized Kumar about condition of Transport Nagar where JMC is not doing sanitation nor the JDA; Roads are in very poor condition , mo street lights are there , They told that Rs 35 crores is sanctioned regarding development of Transport Nagar but work is not yet started.

Divisional Commissioner assured Sahai that it’s a beginning and regular interactions would be held on different sectors and issues .

Others present with the PHDCCI delegation included Kuldeep Gupta, Chetanya Chowdhary, Shantnu Gupta, Ashish Jain and Pankaj Chopra.