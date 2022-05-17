CUJ signs MoU for promotion of Science through Dogri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 17: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Vigyan Prasar (VP) Department of Science & Technology, Govt of India & Central University of Jammu (CUJ) Jammu on Science Communication Popularization & its Extension (SCoPE)-in-Dogri.

The main activities to be undertaken under this MoU will be publishing science magazine, science books, translation of already published books in Dogri, producing short popular science films in Dogri, organising Sci-comm training workshops, organising Science Poster-cum-Model competition in Dogri for school students, national level Science quiz competition in Dogri for school students.

In this connection, a meeting of core committee members of SCoPE through Dogri was held in Central University of Jammu.

Science & Technology Communication Popularization & its Extension (SCoPE) is an important part of the many initiatives of the Department of Science & Technology, GoI, New Delhi. Under this program Vigyan Prasar contemplates to carry on all the activities of SCoPE in Dogri language and also bring out a science magazine in Dogri, with multiple editions.

Dr Nakul Parashar, Director Vigyan Prasar briefed about the activities to be undertaken for the promotion of Science through Dogri.

Prof Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor Central University of Jammu assured that the university will extend full support for this programme.

Besides, Prof Sanjeev Jin and Dr Nakul Parashar, Core-Committee members present in the meeting were Prof Shiv Narmohi, Prof Shiv Dev Singh Manhas, Dr Swarkar Sharma, Dr B K Tyagi, Dr T V Venkateswaran, Nimish Kapoor, Dr Anjum, Dr Kuldeep Raina, Prof Rasal Singh ,Dr Bachha Babu and Dr Suram Singh