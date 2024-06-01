Phase III of e-Courts Project to unimaginably change Indian judicial system: CJ J&K HC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 31: Chief Justice of High Court of J&K and Ladakh Justice N Kotiswar Singh today virtually inaugurated two days e-Courts Phase III Regional Cluster Workshop for North Zone High Courts being held at J&K Judicial Academy here.

The delegates from the High Courts of Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Allahabad along with the High Court of J&K and Ladakh are participating in the workshop which is being presided over by the Members of e-Committee, Supreme Court of India and the NIC, Pune team.

The Chief Justice inaugurated the workshop virtually from Jammu wing of the High Court, in presence of Justice Atul Sreedharan, Chairperson IT Committee, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar and Justice Rahul Bharti, Members of IT Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

Justice Sanjay Dhar physically attended the workshop whereas other members of the IT Committee along with Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Muhammad Yousuf Wani joined the event virtually from Jammu Wing of the High Court.

In his inaugural address, Chief Justice, while embarking on the journey of the e-Courts project, deliberated as to how it helped in changing management and transition of various facets of judicial dispensation by overcoming various challenges encountered during the journey.

While highlighting the advantages of the technology, Justice Kotiswar emphasized that his addressing to the participants in today’s workshop seamlessly through virtually mode and remotely joining of Joint Secretary, Department of Justice, Government of India was made possible only because of technological advancement made in the judicial infrastructure.

He further expressed happiness that the fear developed due to the intervention of technology was overcome and justice delivery system has become not only convenient but also transparent and accessible to the common masses by the introduction of Case Information System, Digitisation, e-filing and e-payment etc. The Chief Justice emphasised that Phase III is going to bring a dramatic change in the overall Indian judicial scenario in the coming days.

In his special address, Justice Sanjay Dhar shared the historical perspective of the development of the e-Courts project and expressed hope that the Phase III of the project will prove to be a boon in the justice delivery system. He lauded the contribution of Justice Badar Durez Ahmad, former Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, for providing impetus to the e-Courts initiatives both in the High Court and District Judiciary of J&K.

The Joint Secretary, Department of Justice, Government of India P P Pandey said that Phase III of the e-Courts project will bring the Indian judicial system far ahead in the world so far as the use of technology is concerned. He assured full support of the Department of Justice, Government of India in the execution of the project.

Arulmozhi Selvi, Member (Human Resources) e-Committee, Supreme Court of India, addressing the participants, stated that it was the initiative of the Chief Justice of India to organise such workshops in different zones of the country so that the developments in technology and the needs of the project are brought to the doorstep of the actual stakeholders.

Earlier, Y P Bourney, Director J&K Judicial Academy presented a formal welcome address. The proceedings of the event were conducted by Anoop Kumar Sharma, Registrar Computers (IT) cum Central Project Coordinator, High Court of J&K and Ladakh who also presented formal vote of thanks.

The other dignitaries and guests who were present on the occasion included D C Raina, Advocate General, Tahir Shamsi, Deputy Solicitor General, India, Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, Jawad Ahmad, PDJ, Srinagar, Tasleem Arief, Registrar Vigilance, Rajendra Sapru, Registrar Rules, Sandeep Kour, Registrar Judicial (Jammu), Prem Sagar, Secretary, High Court Legal Services Committee, Rajni Sharma, Joint Registrar (Judicial), Jammu and Abdul Bari, Joint Registrar (Judicial), Srinagar.