District Jammu Tennis Ball Cricket C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Jammu District Tennis Ball Cricket Championship concluded here today at M.A Stadium. Kavinder Gupta ex-Deputy Chief Minister J&K was the chief guest who distributed trophies and mementos among the teams and officials. In the championship, more than 30 teams of Jammu District participated where around 300 players took active part in the Championship.

In the Championship Chinore Club won by 11 runs from KCIS International in the senior category. KCPS won by 23 runs from Shourya Kings. In the Under-17 category, KCPS girls won finals in the Under-17 girl’s category. IDPS won by 7 wickets from Mount Litera Zee School in under 14 Category.

The Championship was organized by District Jammu Tennis Ball Cricket Association. Under the Supervision of B. Tickoo (President) and Gulshan Rattan General Secretary along with Jitender Sarangal, Ravi Thakur, Arun Rattan, Sunny Baba, Tahir Kartik Sharma and Hardeep Singh. The Championship was sponsored by J&K Sports Council.