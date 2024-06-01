Litigation work distributed among Law Officers in J&K HC, CAT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs has distributed litigation work among the Law Officers in Jammu and Srinagar Wings of the High Court and Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Jammu and Srinagar Benches.

As far as Jammu Wing of the High Court is concerned, Senior Additional Advocate General S S Nanda has been allocated Housing and Urban Development Department including Housing Board, Rural Development Department, Jammu Development Authority, Jammu Municipal Corporation and all Public Interest Litigations (PILs).

Senior Additional Advocate General Monika Kohli has been allocated Home Department, Revenue Department, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, J&K Crime Branch, Anti-Corruption Bureau and NIA cases/all Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Appeals.

Senior Additional Advocate General Ramesh Arora has been allocated Social Welfare Department, Higher Education Department and Election Department while as Additional Advocate General Ravinder Gupta has been allocated R&B Department, Industries and Commerce Department, Geology and Mining Department, SIDCO, SICOP, J&K Power Development Corporation, J&K Project Construction Corporation, Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools and J&K Sports Council.

Additional Advocate General Amit Gupta has been allocated PDD, Forest, Jal Shakti Departments, J&K Services Selection Board, Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration, all the preventive detention cases under PITNDPSA while as Additional Advocate General Raman Sharma has been allocated Health and Medical Education Department, School Education Department (Jammu district) and SKIMS.

Rajesh Thapa, Additional Advocate General has been allocated Transport Department, Information Department, J&K RTC, Tourism Department, Floriculture including Gardens and Parks and Labour and Employment Department.

Vishal Bharti, Deputy AG has been allocated Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department, School Education Department (district Kishtwar) and Skill Development Department while as Deputy AG K D S Kotwal has been allocated Cooperative Department, Estates Department, Tourism Development Corporation, School Education Department (Ramban district). Moreover, he will also assist the Advocate General in cases involving Finance Department, Financial Corporation and all such matters specially assigned by AG.

Pawan Dev Singh, Deputy AG has been allocated Youth Services and Sports Department, Civil Aviation Department, Khadi and Village Industries Board, School Education Department (Udhampur and Reasi districts) and J&K Cable Car Corporation.

Government Advocate Sunil Malhotra has been allocated Information and Technology Department, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department and Horticulture Department while as Government Advocate Bhanu Jasrotia has been allocated Department of Culture, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Hajj and Auqaf and School Education Department (Samba district).

Government Advocate Aadarsh Bhagat has been allocated J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Board, J&K Agro Industries Limited, Resident Commissioner New Delhi and School Education Department (Rajouri and Poonch districts) while as Government Advocate Eishaan Dadhichi has been allocated Department of Tribal Affairs, Science and Technology, Hospitality and Protocol and School Education Department (district Doda).

Government Advocate Sumit Bhatia has been allocated J&K Legal Services Authority, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, ARI and Trainings Department, J&K BOPEE, Planning Department and School Education Department (Kathua district) while as Government Advocate Mohd Irfan Inqlabi has been allocated Ranbir Government Press and J&K IMPARD.

The General Administration Department, Finance Department including Financial Corporation and any other department that has not been assigned to any Law Officer will remain with Advocate General. Government Advocate Sumeet Bhatia will assist Advocate General in all arbitration matters.

As far as Srinagar Wing of the High Court is concerned, Senior Additional Advocate General Mohsin-ul-Showkat Qadri has been allocated Home Department, J&K Crime Branch, all Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Appeals, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Revenue Department (district Srinagar), Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools and J&K BOPEE.

Senior Additional Advocate General Abdul Rashid Malik has been assigned Industries and Commerce Department, R&B Department, J&K SSB, SIDCO, Revenue Department (Bandipora district) and he will also conduct cases of Social Welfare Department as may be assigned by Advocate General.

Additional Advocate General Satinder Singh Kala has been assigned Labour and Employment Department, Science and Technology Department, School Education Department (Shopian and Anantnag districts) while as Additional Advocate General Alla-ud-Din Ganai has been allocated PDD, J&K PDC, J&K Building and other Construction Board and Revenue Department (Kulgam and Baramulla districts).

Deputy AG Bikram Deep Singh has been allocated Housing and Urban Development Department including Urban Local Bodies, J&K Housing Board, Srinagar Development Authority, J&K Lake Conservation and Managing Authority, Srinagar Smart City Ltd and Revenue Department (Budgam district) while as Deputy AG Hakeem Aman Ali has been allocated Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, School Education Department (Kulgam district) and Drugs and Food Control Organization.

Deputy AG Mubeen Wani has been allocated J&K Forest Development Corporation, Higher Education Department and Revenue Department (Ganderbal district) while as Deputy AG Syed Musaib has been allocated Forest Department, Floriculture Department including Gardens and Parks, Revenue Department (Pulwama and Kupwara districts), School Education Department (Kupwara, Ganderbal, Baramulla and Srinagar districts).

Deputy AG Mubashir Majid Malik has been allocated Custodian Department, Architect Organization, Chief Town Planner, Information Department, ARI and Trainings Department and School Education Department (Budgam district).

Government Advocate Sajjad Ashrafn has been allocated Estates Department, Youth Services and Sports Department, Health and Medical Education Department, Skill Development Department while as Government Advocate Rekha Wangoo has been allocated Sericulture Department, SICOP, Department of Culture and Government Press.

Government Advocate Illyas Nazir Laway has been allocated Rural Development Department, Tourism Department, J&K ERA, J&K Cable Car Corporation, Tourism Development Corporation and Revenue Department (Shopian district) while as Government Advocate Faheem Nisar Shah has been allocated Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department, Horticulture Department, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department and Fisheries Department, Cooperative Department, Revenue Department (district Anantnag) and School Education Department (Pulwama district).

Government Advocate Jahingeer Ahmad Dar has been allocated Jal Shakti Department, Transport Department, J&K PCC, Election Department, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department and J&K Resident Commissioner New Delhi while as Government Advocate Furqan Yaqub Sofi has been allocated Geology and Mining Department, Information and Technology Department, School Education Department (Bandipora district).

Zahid Qais Noor, Government Advocate, has been allocated Tribal Affairs Department, Khadi and Village Board, J&K RTC, J&K Agro Industries Department and J&K Sports Council while as Government Advocate Tajamul Hassan Chaudhry has been allocated Civil Aviation Department, Hospitality and Protocol Department, Islamic University of Science and Technology Awantipora, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, IMPA and Haj and Auqaf.

Any other department/Corporation that has not been allocated to any Law Officer will remain with Advocate General, who will be assisted by Deputy AG Syed Musaid and Government Advocates Illyas Nazir Laway, Jahingeer Ahmad Dar and Faheem Nisar Shah in all arbitration matters.

In the Jammu Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal, the litigation works of the Forest Department including State Forest Corporation, General Administration Department, including BOPEE, IMPA & JKSSB, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Department of Law Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, ARI & Trainings Department, School Education Department, Health and Medical Education Department, and any other department, have been assigned to Additional Advocate General Sudesh Magotra.

Deputy Advocate General Dewakar Sharma has been allotted Agriculture Production/ Horticulture Department, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Higher Education Department, Rural Development Department, Jal Shakti Department, JKBOSE, Skill Development Department, Department of Youth Services and Sports, Estates Department, Civil Aviation Department, Election Department, Department of Science and Technology, Information Technology Department, Labour and Employment Department, Industries and Commerce Department, Geology and Mining Department, and Finance Department including J&K and Ladakh Financial Corporation.

Hunar Gupta, Deputy Advocate General has been allotted the litigation works of Housing and Urban Development Department including Housing Board/JMC/ JDA, PDD Department including allied Corporations, PWD (R&B) Department including Custodian, Hajj and Auqaf, Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department, Cooperative Department, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Social Welfare Department, Tourism Development including JKTDC, Culture Department, Tribal Affairs, Information Department, Transport Department, and Home Department.

In the Srinagar Bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Mohammad Rais Ud Din Ganaie, Deputy Advocate General, has been allotted the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Forest Department including State Forest Corporation, IMPA, JKSSB, ARI & Trainings Department, Health and Medical Education Department including SKIMS, School Education Department including JKBOSE, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Waseem Gul, Government Advocate, has been distributed the litigation work of General Administration Department including JK BOPEE, Housing and Urban Development Department including Jammu and Kashmir Housing Board/SMC/SDA, Home Department including Anti-Corruption Bureau, Power Development Department and its allied Corporation, Public Works (R&B) Department including PMGSY/ERA/JKPCC/Cable Car Corporation, Jal Shakti Department, Rural Development Department, Cooperative Department, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Social Welfare Department, Tourism Department including Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, Tribal Affairs Department, Information Department, Transport Department, Culture Department, Skill Development Department, and any other department.

Government Advocate Nouman Idrees Malik has been asked to look after the litigation work of Agriculture Production Department and Farmers Welfare Department, Department of Horticulture, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Higher Education Department, Estate Department, Labour and Employment Department, and Industries and Commerce Department.

Government Advocate Jeetender Singh has been allotted Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Civil Aviation Department, Election Department, Science and Technology, Information Technology, Mining Department, and Finance Department including J&K and Ladakh Financial Corporation.