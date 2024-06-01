Forest fire engulfs many parts of Shivalik Range in Jammu region

10 structures damaged in Akhnoor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Fire has engulfed many forest areas of Shivalik Range from Kalidhar Akhnoor to parts of Reasi, Udhampur, Samba and Kathua, causing massive devastation on vast tracts of land and damage to animal life.

Reports said that the fire has spread also in many parts of Nowshera, Kalakote, Reasi, Trikuta hills of Katra Mata Vaishnodevi and Udhampur districts, and some surrounding areas of Jammu city. It destroyed large area of plantation by Urban Forestry and other forest wealth.

In Kalidhar forests of Akhnoor Sub Division, the forest fire has been reported for the last 3-4 days. Even the bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhori, rolled down ahead of Tanda in the forest area on Thursday, it was under fire. Massive damage to animal’s life and new vegetation and forest closures has been reported. The motor vehicles operators passing through Kalidhar for the last couple of days have been advised to remain cautious.

At least 10 Kaccha structures have also been damaged in Khadah Balli and Dori Keri areas of Akhnoor in Jammu district. The owners of these structures have suffered losses on account of wheat grains and other household items.

In some areas of Samba, the fire broke out in Cheeladanga, Nud and lower forests of Mansar, where both forest officials and local residents were working tirelessly to extinguish the flames. This has led to the increase in the temperature of these areas, the officials said.

Udhampur, has also been severely affected, with fire reported in the forest regions of Rakh, Nehra Nall, and Krimachi. Efforts to control the blaze are ongoing, they added.

Many parts of Reasi district area grappling with multiple forest fires, intensifying concerns about forest fires throughout the region.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has issued an extreme forest fire risk warning for the coming week as temperatures soar and the dry conditions persist.

Authorities are mobilizing resources, including drones, to combat the fires. However, the challenging terrain, coupled with high temperatures and dry conditions is making firefighting efforts particularly difficult, they said.

In the Nowshera Sub-division of Rajouri district, forest fires continue to cause significant damage. The dry weather and scorching temperatures are contributing to the severity of the fires.

A forest officer highlighted the critical role of prevention, with five fire watchers deployed in each of the division’s 11 blocks. Massive fire has been reported from Chingus, Kallar and Agrati area of Rajouri since last night.

She emphasized the human factor in the ignition of these fires and urged the public to steer clear of forest areas, especially avoiding the use of cigarettes and other potential fire sources.

In Jammu city, a minor incident occurred at the Government Medical College Hospital, where an old truck caught fire. The flames were quickly extinguished by Fire & Emergency Services Department men.

Efforts to contain and extinguish the fire across the Jammu region continue, with the officials and locals working together to mitigate the damage, they said.

Forest fire incident have also been reported from Raika, upper areas of Bajalta, Saruinsar Purmandal and several parts of Bahu Range. It has further aggravated the temperature in and around Jammu city. The Forest field staff is on the toes for the last couple of days to fight the forest fire with the decades old fire fighting system.