BJP holds Parliamentary Election Committee review meeting

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 31: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jammu & Kashmir, held a meeting of its Parliamentary Election Management Committee to review the election working during the Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters, here, today.

Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP, chaired the meeting and he, along with Ashok Koul, general secretary (Organization), J&K BJP, discussed and sought detailed reporting about the Parliament election 2024 from the State Incharges of various departments under BJP State Election Management Committee.

Tarun Chugh, national general secretary BJP & Prabhari of J&K BJP also addressed the meeting through virtual mode.

Dr. Nirmal Singh, former Dy. CM, Cluster Incharge for Parliament Constituencies of Jammu & Kashmir, Shamsher Singh Manhas, former MP (Rajya Sabha), Sunil Sharma and Vibodh Gupta, general secretaries J&K BJP and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, general secretary and State convenor, Parliament Election Management Committee also addressed the meeting.

Pawan Khajuria, vice-president J&K BJP and co-convenor Parliament Election Management Committee coordinated the proceedings of the meeting.

Tarun Chugh, while addressing the meeting, appreciated the dedicated work by the party cadre throughout the Parliamentary elections. He asked the Incharges and the members of the various committees under Election Management Committee to note down their experiences during this election and use this knowledge in the forthcoming Assembly and Local Body elections in Jammu & Kashmir.

Ravinder Raina said that the party cadre worked with extreme grit and dedication and faced every challenge with utmost professionalism during the entire election period. He said that the party cadre worked relentlessly which will result into the massive win of the party on both the Parliament seats contested by BJP in Jammu & Kashmir. He asked the party cadre to further improve their skill by taking advantage of their experiences during these elections and working with even more vigor in future elections.

Ashok Koul, while interacting with all the Incharges under the State Election Management Committee prompted them to share their experiences and pointed out the various specified areas that will need further effort by the party cadre.

Later a review meeting of the Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary Constituency was also held, which was addressed by Ravinder Raina, Ashok Koul, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Sunil Sharma, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Chander Mohan Gupta and Bharat Bhushan.