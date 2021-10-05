Pharmacist Bindroo among 3 shot dead in Kashmir

Target killings galore in Valley

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Oct 5: In stepped-up target killings in the Valley, three persons including famous Chemist shop owner, M L Bindroo, were shot dead by militants this evening in Kashmir.

An official said that militants fired at a famous chemist Bindroo, 68, when he was at his shop near Iqbal Park area of Srinagar, at around 7 pm. They said that Bindroo, was bleeding profusely, and was shifted to nearby SMHS hospital, but he died on the way. He was shot multiple times and was hit by four bullets.

Killing of Bindroo who was famous in Kashmir has been widely condemned. People took to social media sites like twitter and Facebook to condemn his killing. The National Conference, Congress, People's Democratic Party, Peoples Conference, Apni Party and Communist Party of India condemned Bindroo's killings.

In another incident, at around 7:45 pm, militants struck in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar and shot dead a non-local vendor. The road-side vendor, Virender Paswan, a resident of Bihar, died on the spot.

Militants also shot dead Muhammad Shafi alias Sonu, president of Sumo Drivers Association Naidkhai in Bandipora district. He had gone to Shahgund village to meet his relative where he was killed. As he was shot by militants multiple times, he was shifted to the Community Health Centre Sumbal where he was declared as brought dead.

He said that militants also shot dead one Mohammad Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai. He said that Police has registered separate cases in these incidents.

He said that investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of these incidents. He said that these areas were cordoned and searches are going on against the killers.

These killings took place barely two days after the killing of two civilians in Srinagar. On October 2, militants killed a civilian Abdul Majid Guroo, a resident of Chattabal and also another civilian Muhammad Shafi Dar, a resident of Batamaloo in Srinagar.

An official said that there are multiple militant modules operating in Srinagar who have been tasked the target killings. He said that majority of these modules possess pistols and grenades only and their members are mostly hybrid militants.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the killings of ML Bindroo, Virender Paswan and Mohd Shafi Lone by terrorists. “The barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity,” he said.