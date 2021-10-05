Chhibber gets another extension as MD J&K Bank

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: The Chairman and Managing Director of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Rajesh Kumar Chhibber has got yet another extension in his services for six months.

The extension has been approved by the Reserve Bank of India.

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has also sent a communication to the BSE and NSE that the services of R K Chhibber have been further extended for a period of six months with effect from October 10, 2021 or till the appointment of MD and CEO, whichever is earlier.

With the fresh extensions, Mr Chhibber has grown higher in the history of Jammu and Kashmir Bank to be the longest-serving Chief Executive whose services were extended for more than two years. This is his eighth extension.

Mr Chhibber was supposed to complete his present tenure of extensions on October 10, 2021. Ahead of his retirement in October 2019, he was appointed as Chairman and MD of the bank on a time gap basis in June 2019 after Parvez Ahmad was sacked from the position .

Meanwhile, AGM (Annual General Meeting) of the J&K Bank, which met last week, has approved the re-appointment of Vikram Gujraj as Director of the Bank and appointment of Nitishwar Kumar (Principal Secretary to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha) as well as Dr Mohmad Ishaq Wani as Non Executive Non-Independent Directors of the bank.

Both Nitishwar Kumar and Dr Mohmad Ishaq Wani were earlier appointed as Additional Directors of the bank in the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director on 9th October 2020 and 6th November 2020, respectively.

Besides R K Chhibber, the AGM was attended by Atal Dulloo (Nominee Director), Vikram Gujral (Rotational Director), Dr Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi (Independent Director), Monica Dhawan (Independent Director), Naba Kishore Sahoo (Independent Director) and Dr Mohmad Ishaq Wani (Additional Director) among 54 members through video conferencing and other audio visual means.