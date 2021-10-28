Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

New Delhi, Oct 28: Fuel prices hit a new all time high as oil marketing companies increased prices of petrol and diesel on Thursday.

In the national capital, the petrol and diesel prices were increased by 35 paise each.

Post hike, petrol in Delhi was available at Rs 108.29 per litre, while diesel at Rs 97.02 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol prices were increased by 33 paise and a litre of petrol was being sold at Rs 108.78, while diesel prices were increased by 36 paise and a litre of diesel was retailed at Rs 100.14.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 114.14, while diesel Rs 105.12.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol was available at Rs 105.13 and diesel at Rs 101.25.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the rate of local taxes. (Agencies)