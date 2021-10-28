Medical student gets death threats for opposing pro-Pakistan slogans at J&K college

JAMMU, Oct 28: A medical student in Srinagar has claimed that she received death threats for objecting to pro-Pakistan slogans raised by certain students at her college after Pakistan’s victory over India in the T20 World Cup match.

The controversy surrounding Ananya Jamwal, an MBBS student at SKIMS Soura, erupted after one Twitter handle, Abdullah_Ghazi, alleged that she was the “culprit” and “police informer” who had lodged a complaint resulting in an FIR and UAPA charges against SKIMS students who reportedly celebrated Pakistan’s win over India.

Several videos were posted on social media showing students and others raising objectionable slogans and celebrating Pakistan’s victory.

“Police informer and main culprit behind SKIMS FIR and UAPA identified as RSS member and worker Ananya Jamwal, an outsider Dogra who’s currently pursuing her medical course from the college. Sanghan, along with other RSS workers, launched a massive campaign against local Kashmiri students threatening them with jail and ‘encounters’,” Abdullah Ghazi wrote in a series of tweets.

Ananya Jamwal has denied the allegations, stating that she only “countered those who were supporting the traitors”. “After that they all started harassing me by different means,” Jamwal tweeted.

Ananya Jamwal said neither she leaked the videos, nor was she a police informer and requested social media users not to spread fake information about her.

Another person named Mehak Firdous shared an Instagram story in which she stated that “some vile and rogue elements” have continued to abuse the hospitality of Kashmiris. She held Anuja Jamwal responsible for “whatever surfaced recently”. “We have to collectively single out each of them,” Firdous said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered two cases under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against some medical students living in hostels at the Government Medical College in Karan Nagar in Srinagar and SKIMS Soura. Six people were also detained in Samba district. (Agencies)