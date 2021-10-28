8 Persons Killed, Several Injured As Minus Bus Rolls Down Into Deep Gorge In J&K’s Doda; Toll Likely To Rise

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in J&K’s Doda. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi
Jammu, Oct 28: At least eight persons were killed and several others injured when a minibus they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a very deep gorge in Doda district on Thursday, officials said.
They said that minibus broke into pieces as it rolled down the mountainous slopes into the gorge near Sui Gowari area, leading to on the spot death of eight persons and injuries to several others. Reportedly some of the injured persons have also succumbed either on way to or in GMC Doda, they said.
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says 8 people have lost their lives in a road accident near Thatri in Doda, Jammu & Kashmir. Just now spoke to D.C.Doda Vikas Sharma, the injured being shifted to GMC Doda;Whatever further assistance required will be provided, he adds.
The bus was on way to Thathri from Doda when it met with an accident. A police official confirmed that eight persons have died and several others injured. “The toll may increase,” the official added. Emerging story. More details awaited. (Agencies)
