Petrol, Diesel Costlier By Nearly A Rupee, 14th Hike In 16 Days

New Delhi, Apr 6: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again by 80 paise a litre each today, taking the total increase in rates to ₹ 10 per litre in 16 days.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹ 105.41 per litre as against 104.61 yesterday, while diesel rates have gone up from ₹ 95.87 per litre to 96.677, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, petrol will be retailed at ₹ 120.51 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹ 104.77 per litre.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday defended fuel price hike, comparing it with that of other countries, saying that India has merely seen a change of “only 5 per cent”.

“Fuel prices hiked in India are 1/10th of the change of prices in other countries. Comparing gasoline (petrol) prices between April 2021 and March 2022, the prices in the United States of America (USA) have increased by 51 per cent, Canada by 52 per cent, Germany by 55 per cent, the United Kingdom (UK) by 55 per cent, France by 50 per cent, Spain 58 per cent but in India only 5 per cent,” Mr Puri in Lok Sabha.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the 14th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. (Agencies)