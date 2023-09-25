Petitioner’s counsel files list of personal accommodation of 48 politicians

PIL highlighting retention of Ministerial Bungalows by ex-legislators

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: In the much publicized Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking eviction of ex-legislators from Ministerial Bungalows in Jammu and Srinagar cities, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, counsel for the petitioner, today filed the list regarding the personal accommodation/houses of the 48 politicians.

The list was filed in compliance to the directions of the Division Bench issued vide order dated 13th September, 2023 whereby Advocate S S Ahmed was asked to furnish a list of those persons who possess houses in Jammu or in Kashmir as mentioned in the status report filed on 28th March, 2023, within the meaning of Regulation 5 of J&K Estates Department (Allotment of Govt. Accommodation) Regulations, 2004.

In the list, complete details of the residential houses owned/possessed by the 48 politicians in Jammu/Kashmir has been given and their names are Ghulam Nabi Azad (Former CM), Shamsher Singh Manhas (Ex-MP), Muzaffar Hussain Beigh (Ex-MP), Chander Mohan Gupta (Former Mayor, JMC), Kavinder Gupta (Former Deputy Chief Minister), Sunil Sharma (Former Minister), Ravinder Raina (State President,BJP), G M Saroori (Ex-MLA), Neelam Langeh (Ex-MLA), Daleep Singh Parihar (Ex-MLA), Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar (Ex-MLA), Bali Bhagat (Former Minister), Sat Sharma (Former Minister), R S Pathania (Ex-MLA), family of Late Rajesh Gupta (Ex-MLA), Molvi Imran Raza Ansari (Former Minister), Ravinder Sharma (Ex-MLC/Spokesperson JKPCC), Vibodh Gupta (Ex-MLC), Pardeep Sharma(Ex-MLC), Tariq Ahmed Keen (political person), Wazira Begum (political person), Shilpi Verma (political person), Shafiq Mir (Chairman, Panchayat Conference), Hakeem Mohammad Yasin (Ex-MLA), Sajjad Gani Lone (Ex-MLA), M Y Tarigami (Ex-MLA), Abdul Rahim Rather (Ex-MLA), Sofi Yousuf (Ex-MLC), Abdul Majid Padder (Ex-MLA), Zafar Iqbal Manhas (Ex-MLC), Nizam-u-Din Bhat (Ex-Vice Chairperson), Fayaz Ahmed Mir (Ex-MP), Abdul Gani Vakil (Ex-MLC), Surinder Ambardar (Ex-MLC), Sona Ullah Lone (political person), Zahid Hussain Jan (District President Congress), S S Channi (political person), Raja Manzoor (Ex-MLA), Muzaffar Shah (General Secretary, Awami National Conference), Bashir Ahmed Dar (Ex-MLA), Vikram Randhawa (Ex-MLC) (BJP Office), Haji Ab Rashid (Ex-MLA), Yasir Reshi (Ex-MLC), Abdul Rahim Rather (Ex-MLA, JKPDP), Mohammad Amin Bhat (Ex-MLA), Shoaib Nabi Lone (Ex-MLA) and Mohammad Abbas Wani (Ex-MLA).

Besides this, Senior AAG S S Nanda also filed a status report as per the directions of the Division Bench dated 13th September, 2023 wherein the Deputy Director Estates, Jammu has submitted that the matter with regard to alternative accommodation/houses of 48 politicians either in Jammu/Kashmir needs to be confirmed/verified from the occupants and for that purpose the Estates Department has written to all the persons (occupying accommodation for providing details as to whether they possess any alternate residential accommodation at Jammu or Srinagar. The status report further states that for obtaining the details from the 48 occupants Estates Department needs some reasonable time.

Today, the PIL was listed before a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi (through virtual mode) but because of the heavy schedule, the same could not be taken up for hearing.