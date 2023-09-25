NIIT Chairman & Co-Founder speaks on ‘Success Mantra for Digital Age’

Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Lecture at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: Son of the soil Rajendra Singh Pawar, a Padma Bhushan awardee, Chairman and Co-Founder of NIIT Ltd and NIIT University, has stressed on critical thinking and experiential learning with optimum utilization of technology for making youth future ready.

While delivering Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Lecture on the theme `Success Mantra for the Digital Age’, here at Jammu University, he said that the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has also increased the role of human intervention.

Pawar emphasized the importance of integrating technology into education while underscoring the essential role of the human mind in the digital era.

“Unlike late 70’s or 80’s, when machine was in centre of man’s pre-occupation, human mind is now in the centre and hence critical thinking and experiential learning are the most important aspects in new pedagogy with optimum utilization of technology to make our young generation future ready,” he explained.

The lecture was hosted by Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust, in association with the Department of Dogri and English at University of Jammu. The remarkable event brought together academia, industry leaders and distinguished personalities.

Speaking on the occasion, JU Vice-chancellor, Prof Umesh Rai introduced the august gathering to the recently launched innovative undergraduate programme “Design Your Degree”. He said that this degree is also designed to equip the students to face the changing requirements of the job market. He stressed that it is the need of the hour to align the language departments with technology to ensure they keep pace with the changing times.

Major General (Retd) Vikram Dev Dogra delivered an inspiring talk on the power of perseverance. He motivated students to overcome mental challenges related to time management and stressed the significance of patience and stepping out of their comfort zones, as he firmly believed that there are no shortcuts to success.

The event commenced with the welcome address by Prof Sucheta Pathania, Head of the Department of English and Dogri. A compelling film showcasing the activities and achievements of the Kunwar Viyogi Memorial Trust was presented, offering a glimpse into the organization’s valuable contributions to the community.

The highlights of the event ‘Cheten di Lari’ was the scholarship presentation ceremony to the meritorious students in the Departments of Dogri and English. The recipients included Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Singh, Surbhi Sharma, Neha Devi, Sahil Badyal, and Anjali Devi from the Dogri Department, and Garima Singh, Ashvika, and Sonali Arora from the English Department.

Major General Vikram Dev Dogra was honoured with the prestigious Kunwar Viyogi Shaurya Samman in recognition of his outstanding contributions. Additionally, Gauri Thakur received the Prem Jamwal Youth Art Innovation Award, highlighting her exceptional talent and dedication to the arts.

The grand finale of the event featured a mesmerizing Dogri performance by renowned singers Asha Kesar and Sonali Dogra.

Prominent among the invited guests were Maj Gen (Retd) Govardhan Singh Jamwal, Padamshree Balwant Thakur, Prof Anju Bhasin, Prof Sushama Sharma and others.