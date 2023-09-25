Div Com reviews developmental activities in Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 25: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Monday chaired a meeting of district officers, focusing on the evaluation of ongoing development projects, including Central Sponsored Schemes and various other developmental initiatives in the Samba district.

At the onset of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma presented a comprehensive overview of the district’s developmental profile.

The Divisional Commissioner was given a detailed briefing on the physical and financial accomplishments under District Capex, as well as updates on the major projects underway in the district.

Regarding significant projects underway in the district, the Deputy Commissioner provided updates on various endeavors, including the construction of the Vijaypur Bus Stand under JMRDA, the construction of Purmandal Degree College Building, the upgrading of the Municipal complex, the creation of a multifunctional complex at Bus Stand Samba, the construction of the Nari Niketan building, and the development of an OPD Block at the district Hospital.

Emphasizing the importance of timely completion of the projects, the Divisional Commissioner urged the Deputy Commissioner to personally monitor the progress of these critical projects.

Discussing Rural Sanitation works, the Divisional Commissioner stressed the need for evolving an effective mechanism through Common Service Centers (CSCs) for the better maintenance of rural assets.

Referring to creation of Solid Waste Management Units, segregation sheds and collection points, the Divisional Commissioner emphasized the importance of adhering to project timelines.

To boost wage employment, the Divisional Commissioner called for increasing the number of person-days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Additionally, he urged the organization of special gram sabhas to garner community support for PRI grants and projects.

Regarding the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) works, the Divisional Commissioner stressed the need for achieving 100% saturation and prioritizing the construction of Tube Wells.

Recognizing the importance of synergy among stakeholder departments, the Divisional Commissioner tasked the Deputy Commissioner with convening a meeting involving ACD, CEO, BDOs, XEN REW, XEN PWD (R&B), and contractors to ensure that objectives are met within the stipulated time frame.

Regarding the power scenario in the district, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Executive Engineer PDD to ensure round-the-clock electricity supply and recover pending Power Fair dues from consumers. He also emphasized the reduction of AT&C losses and an increase in revenue collection.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Benam Tosh; ADDC, Rajinder Singh; ADC, Suresh Chander; CPO, Sukhleen Kour; ACD, Sidharth Dhiman besides district officers of all the key departments attended the meeting.

In a separate meeting, Div Com reviewed revenue matters in Samba District.