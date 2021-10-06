Person responsible has opened doors of hell for himself: Daughter of pharmacist killed by militants in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 6: Following the killing of three civilians by militants in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday, the daughter of one of the victims, Makhan Lal Bindroo, on Wednesday said that the one responsible for the crime has opened doors of hell for himself.

Describing the deceased ML Bindroo, a pharmacist, as an ‘awesome person’, Shraddha Bindroo said, “He served Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. His body is gone but his spirit is still alive.”

“Person responsible for the crime has opened doors of hell for himself,” she added. (Agencies)