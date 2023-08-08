Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 51

NEW DELHI, Aug 8: Ambareesh Murty, the Co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, died of a cardiac arrest in Leh on Monday night.

He was 51.

In a heart-wrenching message, the company’s co-founder Ashish Shah shared, “Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones.

In collaboration with Ashish Shah, Ambareesh Murty established the online furniture and home goods enterprise in 2012. Prior to the inception of Pepperfry, Ambareesh held the position of Country Manager for eBay in India, Philippines, and Malaysia.

Previously, Murty was the brand leader of Levi Strauss India, responsible for product development, marketing, and retail strategies for the brand. His stint with Britannia industries as the marketing manager-mass markets involved him to be responsible for segment P&L and strategy definition.

Murty called himself a closet sociopath on his X (formerly Twitter) profile, and professed a love for history reading epic fantasies. He had 27 years of general management experience in FMCG, financial services and internet industries. He was an alumnus of IIT Calcutta, 1996 batch and completed his Bachelors in Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering in 1994. (Agencies)