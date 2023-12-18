People want to strengthen BJP in J&K: Dr Nirmal Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP senior leader, Dr. Nirmal Singh, today said that the people want to strengthen BJP in J&K by supporting and overwhelmingly voting in its favour in the future elections.

Dr. Nirmal Singh was listening to the grievances of people, along with BJP vice-president, Anuradha Charak and secretary, Arvind Gupta, in the public darbar at a Party headquarters here, today. He said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had a very bitter experience of the rule of Congress, NC and PDP and were fed up by the false promises and misleading slogans. He said that the same people have also seen the rule of BJP under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi from 2014 onwards and realized that the good governance of this dispensation is the need of the nation and its population of 140 crore people.

He said that for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, a number of mega development projects and numerous welfare schemes have been extended here, which have brought many changes in the UT and in the lives of the people of all walks of life.

Anuradha Charak said that women in large numbers are also coming to the party Headquarters with their grievances. Every woman is given patient hearing and best possible efforts are made to ensure that they get justice and are not made to suffer any more.

Arvind Gupta said that the public Darbar convened on all working days, witnessed heavy rush of people from every region of the UT. The grievances narrated by the people are related to different departments and the BJP leaders in the darbar take up every issue at the appropriate platform to provide relief to the people.

People from Bahu Fort, Samba, Nanak Nagar, Doda, Kishtwar, Banihal, Nud, Budgam, Srinagar, Baramulla, Poonch and other areas, had approached the party leaders in the public darbar to seek help in the resolution of their grievances. Their grievances were related to SRO 43, electric pools, up gradation of road, installation of transfer, Anganwadi centre, Health Department, construction of community hall, release of salary etc.

Dr. Nirmal Singh and other leaders took up the grievances with the concerned authorities for early redressal.