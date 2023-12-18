HBA already cleared: Ex CM Mehbooba Mufti, MLA Pathania

Assembly Sect gives ‘misleading’ reply

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and ex-MLA R S Pathania today clarified that they have already cleared the House Building Advance.

In respect of Mehbooba Mufti, No Demand Certificate (NDC) was issued by the office of the Accountant General on December 20, 2018 and the same read: “House Building Advance of Rs 5 lakh drawn by Mehbooba Mufti (former Chief Minister) stands paid in full along with interest accrued thereon”.

Similarly, former MLA R S Pathania has also shared an official document which established that he has not only liquidated the House Building Advance but excess amount of Rs 31182 was deducted from his monthly pension by the AG’s office.

However, from the information provided under the RTI Act, 2005 by the Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) of the J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat it transpires that ‘misleading’ details were provided to the applicant. Only in respect of two former MLAs the Assembly Secretariat had mentioned that “loan was liquidated and NDC issued”.

Meanwhile, Under Secretary in the Legislative Assembly Secretariat in a communication addressed to EXCELSIOR has given contradictory information by stating that several ex-legislators of 12th Legislative Assembly have liquidated House Building Advance from their pension as the period of 60 monthly installments completed as on November 2023.

It has also been mentioned in the communication that NDCs in this regard are under process/awaited from the office of the Accountant General, J&K.

If Assembly Secretariat was aware that House Building Advance was liquidated by most of the ex-legislators of 12th Legislative Assembly then the CPIO should have mentioned the same in the reply furnished under the RTI Act.