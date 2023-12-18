Years on, upgradation of PHC Chanapora nowhere in sight

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 18: Years have passed with continuous pleas to the authorities, but the sole demand of Chanapora residents to upgrade their massively built Public Health Centre (PHC) to a Sub-District Hospital remains unfulfilled.

The residents informed ‘Excelsior’ that for the past several years, they have been trying to reach out to the authorities, seeking the necessary intervention to operate the hospital round the clock, but to no avail.

“We have so far received mere assurances from them, but on the ground, nothing seems to be changing anywhere,” said Bashir Ahmad, one of the residents.

The spot where the PHC is situated had a dispensary in place earlier, and the building was constructed with the aim of eventually upgrading it to provide better healthcare services to the people, including those in several adjoining areas.

“The building is big, and recently, several other machineries have also been installed, but they are not being put to use for the general public,” said Riyaz Ahmad, another resident.

It is noteworthy that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital was utilized in such a way by the authorities that COVID-19 positive pregnant women underwent surgeries at the hospital, with the necessary manpower and machinery made available.

“When we saw them using the hospital for these services, we thought that they would continue with the same. However, when the pandemic was over, the hospital returned to functioning on a day-to-day basis,” the residents stated.

The residents said that the main question that remains is that the deputation of the staff has not been done so far, noting that the same would have then paved the way for the up-gradation of the hospital.

“Apart from catering to the healthcare needs of the locals, it would have also attended to the patient rush from the district Budgam, as was done during the COVID; but the authorities do not seem to be in the mood,” the residents said.