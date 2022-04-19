People suffering due to wrong policies of BJP: Bimla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: National Conference (NC) Women wing State vice president Bimla Luthra exhorted the women to play their important role in shaping the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir and steering it to peace, progress and development.

Addressing a meeting of women workers of the Party at village Finder in R S Pura district, Luthra referred to growing fuel prices on a daily basis and said this has resulted in cost escalation of essentials besides fare charges. “There seems to be no respite in sight in the near future due to anti-people policies of the Government at the Centre and poor implementation of various schemes by the J&K administration,” she added.

Luthra said people of J&K had been sold many dreams after degrading its status as Union Territory but the reality remains that they find themselves left in lurch. She said the unemployment is growing with educated unemployed seeing their future bleak due to various measures taken by the administration. The promise of fast track employment has been nothing but a huge lie which is staring starkly at the unemployed whose number is alarmingly increasing with each passing day, she added.

Those who were present in the meeting included Savita, Jyoti, Bharti, Reeta, Shakuntla, Neetu, Garo and others.