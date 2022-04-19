BJP holds review meeting before PM’s visit to Palli Panchayat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leaders led by party president, Ravinder Raina held review meeting at party headquarter to discuss various preparations before PM’s visit to the Palli Panchayat in district Samba.

MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, party general secretary (Org.), Ashok Koul and general secretary, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal also addressed the meeting, in which many senior leaders of the party participated.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, said that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who is visiting the Palli village in district Samba to commemorate the Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24 is also expected to announce and inaugurate various projects along with his address to Panchayat representatives. He said that the most popular leader of the world will be visiting the region and addressing from the soil after major historic decisions as such people will be very much eager to have his single glimpse at the moment. He asked the party leaders to fully coordinate and cooperate with the authorities in all the arrangements before and during the event so as to make the event successful, smooth and memorable.

Ashok Koul threadbare discussed various arrangements that will require the cooperation of the senior BJP leaders especially in the management of the visiting large number of masses and the concerned arrangements for their smooth visit. He also asked the party leaders to visit the rally site to have the first hand experience well before the main event.