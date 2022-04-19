JKMEF holds protest over delay in conduct of DPC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: Jammu Kashmir Medical Employees Federation (JKMEF), Jammu today organized a one-day protest dharna in the premises of Directorate of Health Services Complex Jammu to press the Health authorities to promote all categories of Health employees without further delay.

In the protest dharna organized under the president ship of its JKMEF president Sushil Sudan, the Health employees expressed strong resentment over delay in conducting DPCs of all categories of employees. They said the DPC which is supposed to be held twice a year has not been conducted in last 4 years by the Department despite repeated representations to the concerned higher officers and during this period many health employees have been superannuated without getting the benefit of promotion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushil Sudan said, “The file for amendment in Subordinate Service Recruitment Rules SRO-20 is lying pending in the office of the Secretary, General Administrative Department Civil Secretariat, Jammu for last two months for final approval by Chief Secretary of the UT”. He added that the administrative department has totally failed to approve the rules of promotion, leaving the employees no other choice than to launch a protest dharna.

Similar protest dharnas were organized by the leaders of Health employees in every district headquarter of Jammu Division, demanding conduct of Departmental Promotion Committee meeting immediately. They condemned the attitude of the Health department in adopting delay tactics on the issue of DPC. “If DPC is not conducted within a stipulated time, the JKMEF Jammu will launch ‘Kam Chhor Hartal’ with full might.

Those who attended the protest dharna were Parfulat Singh, Jarnail Singh, R P Singh, Darminder Singh, Kamal Jit Sawhney, Anil Khajuria, Pawan Kumar, Shaffqat Husain, Madan Sharma, Aslam, Tajinder Singh, Bhadur Singh, Subash Choudhary, Ved Pal Saini, Nadeem, Vishal Patil, Daleep Choudhary, Bimla Devi, Kuldeep Singh, Jugal Bakshi, Manoj Kumar and others.