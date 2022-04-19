Safai Karamcharis protest in front of Municipal office

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 19: Pressing for their long pending demands, Safai Karamcharis of the Municipal Committee Udhampur today protested in front of Municipal Office Udhampur.

They were protesting against the Government and district administration for not considering their long pending demands for which they had served notices to the concerned authorities but no positive action was taken so far.

Under the banner of Akhil Bhartiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh Udhampur, these employees assembled in front of the office of Municipal Committee Udhampur and held protest amid raising of slogans in favor of their long pending demands.

They claimed that March 14, 2022, Housing and Urban Development Department J&K, Jammu vide NO. DULBI/2022/15650-51 had given them assurance that their demands were under consideration and they matter would be sorted out soon.

Akhil Bhartiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh Udhampur gave an ultimatum of indefinite strike from tomorrow and said that all responsibility for the same would lie on District Administration and Municipal Committee Udhampur.

District President of ABSMS warned the administration that strike will continue till their demands are considered.