Need to remove encroachment from road by JDA at Gol Gujral

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 19: The residents of Seohra- Nandini and Gol Gujral area near Revenue Institute, just adjoining Yog Ashram, have urged the UT Administration to remove encroachment from the road facilitated by the Jammu Development Authority.

In a letter flashed to the UT Administration and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, the residents alleged that there is nearly 40 ft wider road in the area connecting several residential localities and villages. Unfortunately, the JDA has allegedly allotted a single plot in the middle of the road, near Revenue complex. This has reduced the road into a narrow passage. This is still Kucha road, full of potholes.

It is unfortunate that instead developing lanes and drains besides roads and blacktopping them, the JDA is creating hurdles in the normal life of the common people. Ignoring public welfare, they are creating hurdles in the blacktopping work undertaken by the PWD authorities. They have discouraged the agency people to initiate blacktopping work. With this, the general public is suffering badly.

Suffered by the activities of some JDA officials, the local residents have sought immediate intervention of Lt Governor into the matter and demanded that structure raised in the middle of the road be removed.

Vice Chairman, JDA, Pankaj Magotra when contacted said that JDA had carved out a residential colony in the area during 2014 and as per plan layout, JDA has to give possession to the allottees. Some area had been encroached upon by some nomad families there. Some portion was also cleared. He said first of all it will be the priority of the JDA to provide possession of the plots to the allottees as per plan and lay out.

Magotra further said there is road as per the JDA plan as well. Some land has been allotted to Revenue Training Institute (RTI). They will be provided some alternate land. He said some people had approached him some time back with regard to the road issue and a structure there on the road. He had sent a team of JDA officers along with town planner and architects and asked them to resolve the issue by ensuring good road passage as a large area is connected through this road. He claimed that the issue will be resolved in the best interest of all the people shortly.