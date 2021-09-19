People protest, demand repair of Mangota road

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 19: The people from Mangota area of Thannamandi held strong protest against R&B/ PMGSY authorities at Rajouri for the worst condition of 11 kms road in the area.

Protesting people alleged that Mangota road was constructed under PMGSY and macadamization was done about two years ago but the condition of road has turned worse due to sub standard work. With in few months the road surface started damaging and despite repeated request to the concerned R&B officials including JE, AEE and Xen the condition of the road was not improved.

A local Mumtaz Choudhary alleged that quality of material used was very poor. They had used seal coat without tag coat and the road was not cleaned properly. No gravel, tag coat was used and they are putting seal coat on road on the soil which will stay hardly for one month. There was no proper supervision by the concerned officers on the contractor and huge public money was misused which needs a probe by the District Administration.

It’s pertinent to mention here that there is strong resentment against the concerned Junior Engineer and AEE. The people alleged that they were projecting this issue for the last several months but the officials of Budhal Division of PMGSY did not bother.

The locals demanded intervention of the Lt Governor into the matter and also demanded a high level inquiry into the misuse of public money and total funds spent on this road so far.