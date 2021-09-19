DGPC, JKTWA demand investigation of Wazir murder case on fast track

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) Jammu and All J&K Transport Welfare Association (JKTWA) have demanded that murder case of senior Sikh leader and chairman of JKTWA, TS Wazir be solved on fast track basis.

While addressing the press conference here today, Jagjit Singh, president, DGPC Jammu said that Tarlochan Singh Wazir (Chairman- Jammu & Kashmir Gurdwara Prabandhak Board and former MLC of the National Conference was brutally murdered on September 3 in Delhi.

He said Wazir was the voice of masses and a secular leader. The people have been emotionally hurt by his killing behind which a very big conspiracy had been hatched.

“We appeal to Delhi Police that the main accused behind killing, Harmeet Singh and Harpreet Singh, their close associates and families should be interrogated about the whereabouts and be arrested as soon as possible. We also request that the agency should also look into the conspiracy behind this killing,” DGPC leader said.

“We appeal to the Lieutenant Governor J&K UT, Manoj Sinha to talk to the Central Government to solve this case at fast track. We also request the LG to provide an appointment or time to share our issues. We need an urgent meeting with the Lieutenant Governor J&K UT, Manoj Sinha.” Singh said.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included Fateh Singh, general secretary, DGPC Jammu, Kuldeep Singh- vice president, DGPC Jammu, Mohinder Singh – joint secretary, DGPC Jammu, Ramnik Singh, Jathedar Mohinder Singh, Avtar Singh Khalsa, Manmohan Singh and Harjinder Singh Raina – all Member DGPC Jammu; Surinder Singh Ex-president, DGPC Jammu and others.

Meanwhile, All J&K Transport Welfare Association in a meeting held at the residence of T S Wzir today demanded probe into Wazir murder case on fast track basis. They sought the intervention of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha into the case. The members said Wazir was a leader of the masses and Chairman of the Transporters organizations/ unions across J&K. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vijay Singh Chib. Heads/ office bearers of various Transport Unions were also present in the meeting.