One Barati killed, 15 injured in road mishap

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 19: One member of a marriage party was killed while 15 others, all females, got injured when a mini bus carrying Baratis turned turtle on Sudhmahadev Road, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chenani, here late last night.

The minibus bearing registration number JK14D-2755 was carrying Baratis from Balinala to Gourikund when it turned turtle at Baishty on Gourikund- Sudhmahadev road.

In the mishap, one person died on the spot while 15 women and girls sustained injuries. The deceased, identified as Shankar Singh (25), son of Suram Chand, resident of Ladha, Udhampur got crushed under the minibus. Driver of the vehicle fled after the accident.

SDPO Chenani Ahmad Shaafi rushed to the spot along with police force and shifted the injured persons to CHC Chenani with help of locals and medical department. Dead body of deceased was shifted to mortuary room CHC Chenani for postmortem.

The injured were identified as Rachna Devi (41), wife of Lal Singh of Chatara Udhampur, Sushma Devi (28) wife of Partap Singh of Chatara Udhampur, Sunita Devi (40) wife of Gurjeet Udhampur, Radhika Katoach (22) daughter of Rasal Chand of Jakhani Udhampur, Bimla Devi (35) wife of Omkar Chand of Bachal Gorikund, in Chenani, Lakshmi Devi (19) daughter of Sansar Chand of Gorikund, Chenani, Kanta Devi (44) wife of Yograj of Chunti in Chenani, Rewa Devi (18) daughter of Hukum Singh of Balli Nala, Lakshmi Devi (16) daughter of Ashok Singh of Patnitop, Babli Devi (37) wife of Ashok Kumar of Karla Patnitop, Rani Devi (44) wife of Hukum Singh of Chitara Mourd, Udhampur, Anita Devi (34) wife of Jagdev of Chitara Udhampur, Lalita Devi (46) wife of Raghbir Singh of Chunti, Kriti Rajput (8) daughter of Parveen of Chatara and Rukma Devi (28) wife of Parveen of Chatara.

Chenani Police has registered the case FIR number 124/2021, under section 279/337 /304A /RPC and launched a hunt to nab the absconding driver.