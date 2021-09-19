Protest against non-availability of senior doctors, ambulance

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Sept 19: The people from Thannamandi town today held strong protest against the Health authorities for non-availability of ambulance and senior doctors in Rajouri hospital.

The issue was raised after a 6-year-old boy, Sharjeel Asharib, son of Muzaffar Majid Dar, resident of Badhakana (Thannamandi) was hit by a motorcycle bearing registration No JK11D- 6955 near his house in Thannamandi area. An FIR No 197 u/s 279, 337 was also registered in Police Station Thannamandi in this regard.

The seriously injured boy was shifted to GMC Rajouri where he was not properly attend by the Health officials last evening and no specialized doctor was available. The patient was referred by Medical Officer of GMC to SKIMS at 7 PM citing the reason that there was no senior doctor available. The patient was referred but the Ambulance was not available in GMC and it took 2 hours to reach ambulance from Darhal to Rajouri. Then at 10 PM, serious patient was shifted to SKIMS Srinagar but when the vehicle reached Thannamandi area the boy breathed his last at around 11 PM.

Today locals of the area held a strong protest against the Administration of GMC Hospital Rajouri for carelessness and not providing timely assistance and ambulance to the serious patient. They alleged that the process of referring patients has become routine in district hospitals and the doctors posted there were playing with the lives of the patients. Many deaths are taking place only due to referring of patients, they alleged.

It’s astonishing that most of time patients have to carry their patients in private vehicles instead of Hospital Ambulance. Even many times, ambulance drivers are found missing from duty and there was no proper control of the senior Medical officers.

The people registered strong protest over this and demanded high level probe in the matter as most of time doctor remain busy in their private clinics and they don’t care for emergency cases. They appealed the Lt Governor to initiate enquiry into this issue so that public not have to suffer anymore and there must be a time bound enquiry and responsibility must be fixed and strict action be taken against responsible who played with the life of innocent child.