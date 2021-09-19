Sunita Bhadwal, Shafqat Altaf get Sahitya Akademi Translation Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Sunita Bhadwal and Shafqat Altaf have been awarded the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Translation Award- 2020 for their works in Dogri and Kashmiri, respectively.

Sunita Bhadwal has been awarded for her Dogri book “Kishtwad: Sanskriti Te Parampara: Kishtwad Da Samajik Te Sanskritik Adhyan”, a translation of Shiv Nirmohi’s book “Kishtwad Da Samajik Te Sanskritik Aadhyaan” in Hindi.

Shafqat Altaf has been awarded for the “Akh Hath Akh Nazme” Kashmiri translation of Rabindernath Tagore’s 101 selected poems in Bengali.

The Prize carries an amount of Rs 50 thousands and a copper plaque which will be presented to the translators at a special function to be held sometime later this year.

Sunita Bhadwal has contributed 23 books in the field of Dogri and Hindi. She was also associated with All India Radio and Doordrashan Kendra Jammu.