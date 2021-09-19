Uday flays BJP Govt for unprecedented inflation

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Sept 19: Uday Chib, President J&K Pradesh Youth Congress today attacked BJP Government at the Centre for unprecedented inflation in the country terming it as more deadly than the pandemic COVID-19.

Addressing youth workers meeting in Kathua, Uday said that sky-rocketing inflation caused due to directionless policies of BJP which have hiked prices of petroleum products including household gas breaking all the previous records, besides proposing Property Tax in the UT, which if comes into existence, will break the backbone of common people.

Uday said that BJP has steered the country to complete mess by its visionless and myopic misdeeds that it will take a long time to bring India back on tracks.

Uday lambasted the BJP leadership for criticizing Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Maa Vaishno Devi as Rahul ji himself, while talking to reporters in Katra, said that he has come here to pay obeisance and not on political visit to J&K. He said that Congress will continue its aggression against BJP Government until and unless J&K will not get back its statehood. He said that BJP has committed the biggest crime by denigrating J&K’s stature to Union Territory.

Today’s meeting was organized by newly appointed Assembly President, Gurdev Singh at Panchayat Govindsar in Kathua.

Romi Sharma, district President, in his address, informed that the district Kathua Unit will hold programmes at every Panchayats across the district.