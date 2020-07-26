People protest against PDD, demand electrification of villages

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 26: Residents held protest against Power Development Department and demanded electrification of the villages.

The residents from three villages of Sub District Thathri assembled at Kahi area and held protest. They raised slogans against the PDD and warned to intensify their protest if their villages are not electrified.

The protestors led by Mukthar Hussain said that Bani, Kuthal and Gonurry villages are not electrified till today and people have been forced to live life like Dark Age.

Hussain said that since Independence, the PDD and the elected representatives of these villages failed to provide electricity to the people.

Not only electricity, the Government has also failed to provide kerosene oil to the people living in these villages.

“Students suffer a lot due to non-availability of electricity”, the protestors said, adding that they have been forced to come on road and held protest as no one is paying heed towards the genuine issues of the people living in aforesaid villages.

They warned to intensify their protest, if these aforesaid villages are not electrified as soon as possible.