Ramnagar mishap: Dead bodies of mother, son also recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 26: With the retrieval of corpses of mother and 10-year old son today, dead bodies of all the five members of the family have been recovered after five days of the tragic incident when the Alto car carrying them had fallen in Kaghote Nallah, near Ramnagar.

Dead body of Rekha Devi (30), wife of Mohan Lal was retrieved this afternoon from Tawi in Kishnapur Manwal, about 28 kms downstream from the site of mishap while body of Mukesh Bhagat (10, son of Mohan Lal, was fished out this evening from Jhajjar Kotli, around 50 kms downstream from Kaghote Bridge, where the Alto car had fallen.

The dead bodies were retrieved by the locals with the help of NDRF team and Ramnagar Police, led by SDPO G R Bhardwaj and SHO Jaswinder Singh. Both the dead bodies were shifted to hospital mortuary for the postmortem and other legal formalities.

Earlier, on Thursday, corpse of eight- year old girl, Pooja Devi, and wreckage of the car were retrieved while body of father of the children (Mohan Lal ), was found on Wednesday. Wreckage of the car was found near the bridge, where the accident had probably taken place while body of Pooja Devi and three-year old Naksh Bhagat were retrieved more than two kms downstream from the site of mishap.

As already reported, a young couple and their three minor children had died after the car, they were travelling in, fell in Kaghote Nallah, near Ramnagar on Tuesday. The matter came into light a day after when body of the man, identified as Mohan Lal, was found lying in the Nallah.

Deceased Mohan Lal (40), son of Bhagat Ram of village Jindrari, was accompanied by his wife Rekha Devi (30) and their three minor children namely Pooja Devi (8), Mukesh Bhagat (10) and Naksh Bhagat (3), when the mishap took place. The family was on way from Jandrore to Chenani, when the car slipped into Kaghote Nallah.