Panchayats in J&K playing crucial role during Coronavirus pandemic: Modi

‘Ladakh’s apricot can transform economy of area’

* Speak, act keeping in mind morale of soldiers: PM

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, July 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had strong praise for the Panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir in their efforts to check Coronavirus mentioning particularly the names of two women Sarpanchs from Treva Arnia in Jammu district and Chauntliwaar in Ganderbal for taking initiatives to help the people in the times of pandemic.

Modi also referred to the Union Territory of Ladakh saying distinct fruit apricot there has the capacity to transform economy of the area.

In his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Radio address, the Prime Minister asked people to speak and act keeping in mind the morale of soldiers and asserted that wars are fought not just on borders but on many fronts within the country too. He mentioned 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas which falls today. It was on this day that the Indian troops had completely wiped out Pakistani army personnel and intruders from the heights of Kargil after three-month long limited war.

Referring to Corona pandemic, he said the rural regions came up as a beacon of guidance for the entire country and there were many examples of effective endeavours on part of local residents of the villages and Gram Panchayats which are coming to the fore.

“In Jammu, there is a Gram Panchayat named Gram Treva (village Arnia in Jammu district). The Sarpanch there is Balbir Kaur Ji. I am told that Balbir Kaur got a 30 bed Quarantine Centre constructed in her Panchayat. She also made arrangements for availability of water on roads leading to the Panchayat,” the Prime Minister mentioned.

He said the woman Sarpanch ensured that people don’t have to face any problem in washing hands.

“Not just this, Balbir Kaur with a spray pump slung on her shoulder embarks upon sanitization of the entire Panchayat and its neighbourhood, along with volunteers,” Modi said.

It may be mentioned here that village Treva in Arnia area of Jammu district falls in Bishnah Assembly constituency and is extreme close to the International Border with Pakistan.

Modi also referred to a Kashmiri woman Sarpanch Zaitoona Begum of Chauntliwaar in Ganderbal district of Kashmir valley.

“Zaitoona Begum Ji decided that her Panchayat would fight the battle against Corona and along with that created income opportunities too. She distributed free masks and free ration in the vicinity and at the same time also provided crop seeds and apple sapling so that people are not subjected to inconvenience in farming and horticulture,” the Prime Minister said.

He gave yet another example from Kashmir—Mohammad Iqbal, the Municipal Committee, Dooru, Verinag Anantnag president.

“Iqbal required a sprayer for sanitization of his area. He was informed that the machine would have to be brought from another town, that too at a cost of Rs 6 lakh. On this. Iqbal Ji, through his own efforts designed and made a sprayer machine at a cost of just Rs 50,000,” Modi said, adding there are many similar examples which are emerging in the entire country and from all corners every day.

He said all such examples are worthy of accolades. “Challenges did come, but people rose up to them with singular fortitude”.

It is to be mentioned here that MC President Dooru Verinag has innovated a Boom Spray Machine with a capacity of 2500 liters costing 50 thousand rupees, while the same machine with a capacity of 500 liters costs 5 lakh rupees.

Mohd Iqbal Ahanger said that initially when there was a need of a Boom Sprayer it could not be brought here as the flights were not operating and then he thought why not to make one on our own.

“This boom sprayer is installed with a tank with a capacity of 2500 liters and could make it at the cost of just Rs 50,000,” he said.

He said that he was happy that the Prime Minister made a mention of our efforts and that it will surely encourage the team that has been working with him

The Prime Minister also made mention of the Union Territory of Ladakh and Kutch region in Gujarat.

He said: “I wish to refer to two regions of the country-both are hundreds of kilometers apart; yet they are contributing in making India self reliant in their own unique, novel ways. One is Ladakh, the other is Kutch. The mere mention of Leh-Ladakh creates images of picturesque valleys, mountain heights and whiffs of fresh air. On the other hand, reference to Kutch draws images of an unending desert with no vegetation in sight”.

Modi said in Ladakh, a distinct fruit called ‘chooli’ or apricot also known as ‘Khubani’ is grown. This produce, he asserted, has the capacity to transform economy of the area. But unfortunately, vagaries of supply chains and weather are some of the formidable challenges Ladakh keeps facing.

“To reduce spoilage to the minimum, a new innovation has been adopted for use. This is a dual system called `Apricot Dryer & Space Heater’. This desiccates apricots, other fruits and vegetables as per requirements and that too in a hygienic manner. Earlier, when apricots used to be dried in the vicinity of farms, there would be spoilage besides loss of quality of fruit on account of dust and rain water.,” the Prime Minister said.

On the other side, he added, these days farmers of Kutch are making commendable efforts in the cultivation of Dragon fruit. Many people are perplexed when they hear Kutch & Dragon fruit together. But today, many farmers there have taken to this activity. Many innovations are taking place for enhancing fruit quality, productivity and yield, he asserted.

Hailing the valour of the armed forces during the Kargil war, Modi asked people to speak and act keeping in mind the morale of soldiers and asserted that wars are fought not just on borders but on many fronts within the country too.

He also hit out at Pakistan for the conflict and said Islamabad responded to New Delhi’s hand of friendship by stabbing it in the back.

People must remember that their conduct and remarks should boost the morale and respect of soldiers, Modi said, urging everyone to do everything to further national unity.

“People bound by a thread of unity with the mantra that the nation is above everything else bolster the strength of our soldiers more than a thousand times,” he said.

Modi also spoke of the dangers of social media. At times, without paying heed to the essence, people encourage certain things on social media “that are detrimental to the country”, he said.

“There are times when we forward things out of sheer curiosity. Despite knowing that it is wrong, we keep doing it. These days, wars are fought not just on borders; they are fought on many fronts simultaneously within the country too.

“And every citizen has to decide his or her role in that. We, too, should determine our roles, fully keeping in mind the soldiers fighting on the borders under the harshest of conditions,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s comments come as Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a standoff in Ladakh.

Modi recalled the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Independence Day speech after the Kargil war and said it is relevant even today.

Vajpayee, he said, had then reminded the nation of Gandhi’s mantra — in the face of any dilemma, in order to decide what to do or what not to do, one must think of the poorest and the most helpless person of India; one must assess whether one’s deed will result in benefitting that particular person or not.

“Going beyond Gandhi-ji’s thought, Atal-ji had said the Kargil war has given us another mantra. Before taking any important decision, we should think whether our step, our endeavour is befitting to the honour of the soldier who laid down his life in those remote mountains,” the Prime Minister said as he played out a brief clip of Vajpayee’s speech.

India can never forget the circumstances under which the conflict took place, he stressed.

“Pakistan had embarked upon this misadventure, nursing delusions of encroaching upon Indian soil, to distract attention from the internal strife prevailing there. India was then in the process of making efforts to foster good relations with Pakistan,” he said.

Modi also said when India extended a hand of friendship, Pakistan tried to respond, “stabbing in the back”.

In an indirect warning to China, without naming it, PM Modi said it is in some people’s nature to keep becoming enemies.

Referring to an old saying, he said, “To the wicked, enmity with one and all for no reason comes naturally. People with such a disposition keep thinking of harming even their well-wishers.”

The whole world watched when the Indian Army displayed deeds of valour in Kargil and India demonstrated its might, the Prime Minister said.

“You can imagine… The enemy lodged in the soaring mountainous heights and our armed forces fighting from down below. But it was not about victoriously conquering the heights. It was the victory of high morale and bravery of our armed forces in the truest sense of the term,” he said.

He said he, too, got an opportunity to visit Kargil and witness the gallantry of the jawans and described the day as one of the most precious moments of his life.

Referring to Independence Day celebrations this year, the Prime Minister said they come in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and would be very different.