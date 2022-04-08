People of J&K put on slave by family ruling parties: Tarun Chugh

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Apr 8: BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir In-charge Tarun Chugh today said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were put on slave by family rulers.

He asked National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah to understand the mood of people of J&K who and get lesson. He also criticized PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti for her comments that no one in J&K will pick up the Tricolour while adding that now hundreds of leaders and activists of PDP and NC are saying bye-bye to these parties and joining the BJP.

Chugh said that the family of BJP is expanded upto high level. “BJP is leading on the path of development in J&K. The big projects, and huge investment by International and national companies are coming in J&K after abrogation of Articles 370, 35A by BJP,” Chugh added.

Commenting on the Aam Aadmi Party, he said that the Party which fails to open even its account in UP and other states is now dreaming to rule in J&K. He said it is that party whose leaders laugh on rapes and torture of J&K Kashmiri Pandits.

Chugh was talking to media persons after attending the BJP joining programme held at Kathua in which NC senior leader Ravinder Slathia along with his hundreds of supporters join the Party in presence of senior leaders Devendra Singh Rana, Dr Devendra Manyal, former Minister Rajiv Jasrotia and other senior leaders.

Among others NC’s Ravinder Slathia, block head Suresh Kumar, block president JP Singh and Congress’s Indresh Kumar also joined the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, Devender Singh Rana said that BJP is the only party which can take the state on the path of development, restore the respect of Jammuites, give justice to Jammu and make the future of J&K. The only option in J&K is BJP which is taking the UT on the path of peace and prosperity.

Ravinder Slathia said that the BJP has clear vision and stand towards militancy and restoration of peace and prosperity in J&K.