Senior EPFO officers take stock of EPF&MP Act in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: Hemant Jain, FA&CAO, EPFO and K L Taneja, ACC (HQ) – Delhi, Uttrakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh along with other officers of EPFO today took stock of implementation of the EPF&MP Act, 1952 and ongoing transition of J&KEPFO to EPFO, on 2nd day of their two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Hemant Jain and K L Taneja along with other officers of EPFO which included Rajiv Bisht (Additional Central P F Commissioner), Sanjay Bisht (Regional P F Commissioner-I), M M Ashraf (Regional P F Commissioner-I), made a visit to Regional Office, Jammu, where they were warmly welcomed by Rizwan Uddin (Regional PF Commissioner-I).

A meeting was held between J&K EPFO and EPFO on various critical issues related to migration of J&K EPFO to EPFO and implementation of the EPF & MP Act, 1952 in the UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Participants from J&K EPFO included Abdul Rashid War (Provident Fund Commissioner) and his team. Topics ranging from transfer of members’ accounts, absorption of J&K EPFO staff in EPFO, transfers of assets and liabilities etc. were taken up during the meeting.

Later in the day, a conference was held with employers and representatives of establishments at White Hotel. During the event, Taneja highlighted the importance of PF, Pension and Insurance schemes framed under the EPF&MP Act in providing social security to the members and their dependents in their most vulnerable times.

Hemant Jain underscored the importance of implementation of the EPF&MP Act in the UTs of J&K and Ladakh in terms of increased employment opportunities to the members of the Region as now members can avail the benefits of all-India portability of their PF Accounts along with their accumulated fund and service through online mode.

Earlier in the day, a programme was held in the Regional Office, Jammu in which the employees with consistent good performance were recognized. The achievement of RO J&K in settling more than 4000 claims in four days was also lauded by Hemant Jain.