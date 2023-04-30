People of J&K can’t be deprived of elected Govt for long time: Azad

‘Protection of jobs, lands for locals our priority’

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Apr 30: Former J&K Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that the time has come for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and it is undemocratic to deprive the people of an elected Government for a long time.

“DPAP is a party that believes in democratic values and will ensure various pro- people initiatives are launched to benefit the weaker sections of people in our society if elected to power. If the DPAP is elected to power, we will ensure poor are provided free electricity and other benefits so that they won’t face burden on their budget,” Azad said while addressing a large public rally at Bandipora today.

Referring to the proposed welfare plans of his party, Azad said DPAP will work to create diverse economic opportunities in various sectors including Tourism, Agriculture, Horticulture and Handicrafts so that the economy of common people improves.

Azad said when he was the Chief Minister of the erstwhile J&K State, he granted the district status to Bandipora and also created seven other districts, opened many hospitals, colleges and set up a long network of roads to benefit the people. However, it has been a long time since then and the development in the district seems at halt now and successive Governments have overlooked the growing infrastructural requirements of various districts.

Former Chief Minister said that unlike other people, he won’t make false promises and keep people in the dark. “I will make promises and will deliver on that, unlike most of the politicians, who visit you and make number of promises never to deliver, ” he said.

Azad said the socio-economic indicators of Jammu and Kashmir are concerning since it is being pushed to dark era. He said the economic opportunities are dwindling so is the per capita income. Similarly, no new avenues and job opportunities are created despite thousands of our youth every year completing their education. They are getting frustrated without job opportunities.

“There is no hope, only despair and anxiety. Someone has to come forward and fight it out for their bright future,” he said and reiterated that DPAP is the only platform to take UT out of this quagmire.

Azad said that he and his party will never sit silent whenever injustice with the people is done. He said the protests against land eviction was one of the examples when hundreds of party workers marched peacefully on the streets and forced Government to stop the coercive measures. He said any anti-people, anti-youth decision will be strongly opposed by his party.

While reiterating his resolve, Azad said he has plans for the unemployed youth of his erstwhile State. When his party comes to power, jobs for the youth, protection of lands and jobs for the locals and restoration of Statehood will be his priority. He criticised the present Administration for its failure not to complete free and fair recruitment for the posts of Sub Inspectors in J&K Police, Junior Engineers, Accounts Assistants and others.

Prominent among others present in the public rally included former Ministers GM Saroori and Taj Mohiuddin; Mohammad Amin Bhat -Provincial president, Gulzar Wani Zonal president, Shafeeq Shabnam general secretary, Shoaib Nabi Lone District president, Salman Nizami Chief spokesperson, Basharat Najar, Sujada Bashir spokesperson, Zahoor Bhat, Khursheed Ahmed, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Umar Kakroo, Amir Bhat, Tasleema Akhtar secretary, Waseem Yaqoob and others.