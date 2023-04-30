Having spilled blood of innocents through terror, neighbour now using narco-terror: LG

‘Collective efforts will eliminate drug menace’

Timely redressal of grievances top priority

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Apr 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said today the neighbouring country (a reference towards Pakistan), which was earlier spilling blood of innocent civilians through terrorism for years together, is now trying to target the youth through narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He expressed confidence that collective efforts will eliminate narco-terrorism unleashed by “the neighbouring country” in the Union Territory.

Sinha was addressing a gathering before flagging off a marathon here.

Without naming Pakistan, the Lieutenant Governor said the neighbouring country having spilled blood of innocents in Jammu and Kashmir for years was now targeting the youth power through narco terrorism.

“This is part of an international conspiracy to push youth towards addiction,” he added.

However, the Lt Governor declared, people from different walks of life have come together to fight the drugs menace.

“Today, the youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir have stood up against drug abuse. I am confident that our collective efforts will eliminate the narco-terrorism unleashed by the neighbouring country and lead the way for realising the goals of building a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said, referring to Pakistan.

“The youths from different backgrounds have joined together with the single dream of nation building and bring social and economic changes at large scale. India’s greatest strength is its unity in diversity,” the Lt Governor said.

Addressing another programme ‘LG’s Mulaqat’, Sinha while interacting with the people through online platform said the top priority of his administration is to ensure timely redressal of public complaints.

He stressed on coordination and monitoring of schemes at the district level to fulfill the aspirations of every section of society.

“Timely redressal of citizens’ complaints is our top priority and LG’s Mulaqaat is an effective medium to achieve this objective,” Sinha said.

It is a new era of challenges and opportunities and every citizen must be empowered to contribute to nation building, he added.

Sinha also heard citizens’ grievances and issued directions for their immediate redressal.

On the grievance of a complainant from Jammu regarding encroachment, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa briefed the Lieutenant Governor that the issue will be resolved soon after verification of revenue records.

Hearing a complaint from a Kathua resident about cleaning the village pond, Sinha impressed on the collective efforts of the residents in ensuring clean and pollution free surroundings.

He also directed the senior officials to attend at least one event of the ongoing Kisan Sampark Abhiyan, a training programme launched under the agriculture and allied sector’s holistic development plan.

The Lt Governor directed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner to find an immediate solution for the grievance register by Samina Mufti regarding the inconvenience due to pungent smell from a dumping yard.

Rehana Batul, Commissioner/ Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; R K Goyal, ACS, Home Department; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, DCs, SSPs, Heads of the Departments, and other senior officers were present during the interaction, in person and through virtual mode.