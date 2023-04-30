‘SAKSHAM Cyclothon-2023’ flagged off

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: Oil Industry in J&K comprising IOC, BPC & HPC under the flag of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, a ‘Cyclothon’ was organized to sensitize citizens about the need of fuel conservation for health and environmental protection as well as to help India its reliance on crude oil import.

The Cyclothon was flagged off by Anjani Kumar, State Level Co-coordinator, Oil Industry cum Divisional Retail Sales Head, IOCL from Indian Oil Divisional Office Complex at Rail Head Jammu today in presence of Officials of IOC, BPC & HPC.

The ‘SAKSHAM’ is an annual flagship event of Petroleum Conservation Research Association (PCRA), of 15 days duration. The cyclists from all age groups including school children as well as adults and professional cyclists from various Jammu based Cycling Clubs participated in the rally.

The objective of the Cyclothon was to make the citizens aware about the need of conservation of petroleum products as well as motivating people to move towards cleaner alternatives such as cycling. As the petroleum products are scarce in nature, so through this event youth is also made aware about the “sustainable management of resources”.

Anjani Kumar gave a brief on the importance of oil conservation by employing various day to day activities which included cycling by the citizens. He particularly emphasized on using helmets and other safety kits for safety while riding bicycles.

Eshu Kumar, Territory Manager, BPCL informed that the awareness programme which was inaugurated on April 24 under the title SAKSHAM 2023 (Sanrakshan Kshmata Mahotsav) will conclude on May 8.

He further briefed about various activities to be observed during these 15 days campaign including painting, essay competitions in schools, workshops for drivers, mechanics, LPG panchayat, workshop for motor mechanics etc.

Sandeep Kumar Raina, Territory Manager-LPG, BPCL Jammu encouraged the participants and thanked them for their participation in the event to make it successful.

Senior Cyclist from Jammu Cyclists Club, Balvinder Singh (Goldy) also shared his views and thanked the organizers for this event. The rally passed through various areas of Jammu city and culminated finally at Indian Oil Petrol Pump at Nagrota Bypass.