Vikram Mehta elected ARSAJK president

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 30: Vikram Mehta has been elected as president of Amateur Roller Skating Association of J&K, while Vivek Magotra as senior vice president.

Vijay Sharma was elected as vice president (Jammu), Rajinder Kumar as general secretary, Amit Chib as jt. secretary (Jammu), Mohd Shafi as jt. secretary (Kashmir) and Prateek Mahajan as treasurer, besides HS Chib, Madan Khajuria, Dr Arun Arora, Saniya Malik, Dr Sarika Gupta and Ananya Khajuria were announced as executive members of the Association.