People least concerned about who inaugurates Parliament building, Prez or PM: Azad

“I was offered RS seat but I refused for serving my people”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 27: Former J&K Chief Minister and DPAP Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today said that people are more concerned about problems like inflation, unemployment, development than whether the new Parliament building will be inaugurated by the President or the Prime Minister, accusing the opposition of making unnecessary noise over the issue.

As many as 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP, have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying sidelining President Droupadi Murmu is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy, which demands a commensurate response.

“I am surprised over the decision of the opposition as there are hundreds of issues which are linked to the public. But they do not raise such issues and what they are raising is not connected with people,” Azad said while talking to reporters at Sunderbani.

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chief said the people are least concerned about who is going to inaugurate the new Parliament building. “What impact it will have on the health of the people whether the new building is inaugurated by the President or the Prime Minister.”

“People do not have any interest in your personality as they are more concerned about their problems like inflation and unemployment. The opposition does not go for strike or boycott on such issues,” he said.

DPAP leader said the Prime Minister laid the foundation of the new Parliament building and if he inaugurated it, “what we have to do with it”.

“Rashtrapati or Prime Minister have to decide on this, rather than the opposition,” he added.

Azad took a dig at the opposition for making it an issue and said Chief Ministers are doing inauguration in states instead of governors. “All those who have joined hands see how they are treating the Governors. Let them pass a law that henceforth all inaugurations will be done by the Governors,” he added.

Supporting Modi for the new Parliament building, Azad said it was the need of the hour and he fails to understand why the opposition is making so much noise over it.

“They should have been happy as they themselves have failed to do so over the years and if someone else has done it he should be welcomed,” Azad maintained.

“Our ideology did not match with Modi and BJP but if someone is doing good work we should acknowledge it. They have also done bad things like what they did to our state (Jammu and Kashmir). They abrogated Article 370, bifurcated the erstwhile state and are now taking away land from people,” Azad said.

“I don’t believe in conventional way of politics and expect people to run pillar to post. In my understanding it is the job of leaders to visit people and hear them and their issue,” he said while addressing his workers.

Azad said that serving the people of Jammu Kashmir is his only motive and that is the reason to resign from national politics. “I was approached by many people in Delhi who assured me a seat in Rajya Sabha. But I refused since I want to serve my own people in Jammu Kashmir,” he said.

DPAP leader said that it is his commitment to take the people out of the prevailing mess and he will fight for the rights and justice of people. He said his party has totally a different structure and understanding when it comes to the interests of common people.

Azad met many delegations during his two day Rajouri tour and listened to their issues. He also met Panchs, Sarpanchs, social activists and party workers in Sundarbani and Karmah.

Senior leaders RS Chib, Salman Nizami, Ashok Sharma, Sushil Sharma, Arun Sharma and Vishal Chopra also accompanied Azad.