StartUp avenues unfolded in 9 years call for change of mindset: Dr Jitendra

‘J&K to lead India’s future economy’

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, May 27: Maintaining that Jammu and Kashmir to lead future economy of India, Union Minister in PMO with Independent charge of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh today said this can be borne by the fact that the Aroma cultivation and vast Himalayan resources in the region which remained unexplored for decades together in the past have now been given full attention by public friendly Narendra Modi Government.

Talking to reporters here, today at the sidelines of Y20 (Yuva Utsav) with the theme India@2047 organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra, Dr Jitendra Singh said that J&K has been gifted with an exclusive asset.

Click here to watch video

He said the successive story of Lavender cultivation in Bhadarwah has now been emulated by other Himalayan sStates of the country like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that encouraged by Lavender cultivation Agri Startups have now taken interests in medicinal and herbal plants.

He said several years ago it was from J&K that world famous Mint tablet was developed by IIIM Jammu headed by Sir Ram Nath Chopra and same legacy has now been revived which remained unattended earlier.

On successful conduct of G20 meeting in Srinagar recently, Dr Jitendra Singh said that this meeting shattered the false narrative on Kashmir and this has been the greatest achievement of present Government. “The tourists were earlier also visiting Kashmir and if anyone from foreign country visiting India would be asked where he wanted to go he will prefer to visit Taj Mahal and Kashmir. But in past a wrong narrative was created on Kashmir which has now been completely shattered”, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said in Kashmir common man wants to move ahead. The youth of Kashmir wants to be part of Modi’s new India so that he does not lag behind anyone in the country.

He said that StartUp avenues unfolded in nine years by Modi Government call for a change of mindset. The Modi Government has opened the door for youth in every field and it has identified the capabilities and talent of its youth and provided them every opportunity to explore the same.

The Union Minister said, the nine years of Narendra Modi- led Government have been, without any doubt, youth centric but what is required is the change of mind set for optimum utilisation of avenues and various initiatives provided for the youth of this country.

While addressing a large gathering of the youth, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, with a plethora of opportunities knocking at the doorsteps of the youth of this country, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government is steadfast and dedicated for providing a level playing field for the youth at different levels. The best example being the abolition of interviews for the non-gazetted posts, more than 2000 rules scrapped many of which were hurdles for the youth of this country to grow, Dr. Jitendra added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, under PM Narendra Modi, the start-up ecosystem in India is now ranked third in the world with more than 100 unicorns has been possible only because of the youth of this nation who has aspirations but earlier did not have the right kind of milieu and aspirational environment as provided under PM Narendra Modi.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the Aroma Mission is attracting Start-ups whose birthplace is J&K as thousands of persons have been trained and several and huge amount of farmers’ revenue generated so far throughout the country. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir must see Aroma Mission as one of the best opportunities in terms of start-ups knocking at their doors as the purple revolution in J&K offers attractive start-up avenues for the youth of J&K, Dr. Singh added.